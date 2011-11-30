Nagpur, Nov 30 Soyabean oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed Linseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil prices as overseas soya digam arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Steady condition developed here today, as prices moved in a limited range of alternate small bouts of trading and held unchanged. Trading activity was minimal which reduced the volume of business hard. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean market also pulled down prices in thin trading activity. * About 75,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 19,500-22,300 19,500-22,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 19,600-22,400 19,600-22,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 10,000 19,500-22,200 Hinganghat 5,000 19,000-22,200 Akola 8,000 18,900-22,000 Amravati 5,000 19,200-21,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 5,000 19,400-22,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 5,000 18,900-21,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,200, Hingoli - 22,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,200, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 22,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 630 Soyoil refined market delivery 625 627 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 590 Soyoil solvent market delivery 585 588 Cottonseed refined 625 625 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 627 629 Soyoil Solvent 587 589 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 628 631 Soyoil Solvent 588 591 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 636 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 637 640 JALNA Soyoil refined 634 636 LATUR Soyoil refined 638 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 635 637 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 640, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 640, Parbhani - 642, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 641, Supa - 644, Sangli - 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,200-15,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,700 Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000, Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.7 degree Celsius (62.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 54 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.