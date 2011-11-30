Nagpur, Nov 30 Soyabean oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in
overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for
higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils
ease prices. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed
Linseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil prices as overseas soya digam arrival
reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Steady condition developed here today, as prices moved in a limited range of
alternate small bouts of trading and held unchanged. Trading activity was minimal
which reduced the volume of business hard.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content
arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition on
Madhya Pradesh soyabean market also pulled down prices in thin trading activity.
* About 75,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 19,500-22,300 19,500-22,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 19,600-22,400 19,600-22,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 10,000 19,500-22,200
Hinganghat 5,000 19,000-22,200
Akola 8,000 18,900-22,000
Amravati 5,000 19,200-21,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 5,000 19,400-22,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 5,000 18,900-21,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,200, Hingoli - 22,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,200, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 22,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 630
Soyoil refined market delivery 625 627
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 590
Soyoil solvent market delivery 585 588
Cottonseed refined 625 625
Cottonseed solvent 605 605
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 627 629
Soyoil Solvent 587 589
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 628 631
Soyoil Solvent 588 591
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 633 636
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 637 640
JALNA
Soyoil refined 634 636
LATUR
Soyoil refined 638 642
NANDED
Soyoil refined 635 637
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642,
Baramati - 640, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 640, Parbhani - 642,
Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 641, Supa - 644, Sangli - 642.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,200-15,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,700
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,700.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.7 degree Celsius (62.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 54 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.