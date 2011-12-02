Nagpur, Dec 2 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil moved down sharply. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oils affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and Cottonseed oils today opened on weak note in absence of buyers amid ample supply from crushing plants. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Linseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency on increased demand from traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices. * About once lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 19,500-22,500 19,500-22,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 19,600-22,600 19,600-22,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 13,000 19,500-22,200 Hinganghat 7,000 19,000-22,200 Akola 10,000 18,900-22,000 Amravati 5,000 19,200-21,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 5,000 19,400-22,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 7,000 18,900-21,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,200, Hingoli - 22,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,200, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 22,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 627 Soyoil refined market delivery 623 625 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 588 Soyoil solvent market delivery 583 586 Cottonseed refined 615 625 Cottonseed solvent 595 605 Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 623 627 Soyoil Solvent 583 586 Cottonseed refined 620 630 Cottonseed solvent 600 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 627 629 Soyoil Solvent 589 591 Cottonseed refined oil 625 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 636 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 637 638 JALNA Soyoil refined 634 636 LATUR Soyoil refined 638 642 NANDED Soyoil refined 635 637 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 640, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 640, Parbhani - 642, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 641, Supa - 644, Sangli - 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,300-15,600 15,200-15,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800 Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000, Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.2 degree Celsius (55.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 86 per cent, lowest - 52 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.