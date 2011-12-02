Nagpur, Dec 2 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices declined at the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in
overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil moved down sharply. Fresh
fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oils affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean and Cottonseed oils today opened on weak note in absence of buyers amid
ample supply from crushing plants. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also
affected sentiment.
* Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Linseed, Castor and
Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect weak trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed firm tendency on increased demand from traders amid short supply
from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries
from South-based millers also boosted prices.
* About once lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 19,500-22,500 19,500-22,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 19,600-22,600 19,600-22,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 13,000 19,500-22,200
Hinganghat 7,000 19,000-22,200
Akola 10,000 18,900-22,000
Amravati 5,000 19,200-21,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 5,000 19,400-22,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 7,000 18,900-21,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,200, Hingoli - 22,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,200, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 22,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 627
Soyoil refined market delivery 623 625
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 588
Soyoil solvent market delivery 583 586
Cottonseed refined 615 625
Cottonseed solvent 595 605
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 623 627
Soyoil Solvent 583 586
Cottonseed refined 620 630
Cottonseed solvent 600 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 627 629
Soyoil Solvent 589 591
Cottonseed refined oil 625 635
Cottonseed solvent oil 605 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 633 636
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 637 638
JALNA
Soyoil refined 634 636
LATUR
Soyoil refined 638 642
NANDED
Soyoil refined 635 637
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642,
Baramati - 640, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 640, Parbhani - 642,
Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 641, Supa - 644, Sangli - 642.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,300-15,600 15,200-15,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.2 degree Celsius (55.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 86 per cent, lowest - 52 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.