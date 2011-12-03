Nagpur, Dec 3 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as soya digam in America quoted strong. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed and Linseed oils today reported higher on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment. * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Linseed oil prices as overseas demand reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Fresh fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal, healthy arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. * About 75,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 19,000-22,000 19,500-22,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 19,100-22,100 19,600-22,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 9,000 19,100-22,000 Hinganghat 5,000 19,000-22,200 Akola 7,000 18,900-22,000 Amravati 4,000 19,200-21,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 4,000 19,400-21,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 4,000 18,800-21,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,200, Hingoli - 22,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,200, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 22,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 625 Soyoil refined market delivery 626 623 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 584 Soyoil solvent market delivery 586 582 Cottonseed refined 620 615 Cottonseed solvent 600 595 Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 760 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 627 625 Soyoil Solvent 587 585 Cottonseed refined 625 620 Cottonseed solvent 605 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 627 624 Soyoil Solvent 587 586 Cottonseed refined oil 630 625 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 613 DHULIA Soyoil refined 636 633 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 638 634 JALNA Soyoil refined 636 633 LATUR Soyoil refined 632 640 NANDED Soyoil refined 637 635 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 644, Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 642, Supa - 647, Sangli - 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,300-15,600 15,300-15,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800 Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000, Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800-17,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.2 degree Celsius (55.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 27 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.