Nagpur, Dec 3 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying
activity reported high as soya digam in America quoted strong. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh
edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed and Linseed oils today reported higher on increased marriage
season demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants.
Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment.
* Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Castor and
Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in Linseed oil prices as overseas demand reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Fresh
fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content
arrival. No takers to soymeal, healthy arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and
release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices.
* About 75,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 19,000-22,000 19,500-22,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 19,100-22,100 19,600-22,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 9,000 19,100-22,000
Hinganghat 5,000 19,000-22,200
Akola 7,000 18,900-22,000
Amravati 4,000 19,200-21,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 4,000 19,400-21,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 4,000 18,800-21,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,200, Hingoli - 22,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,200, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 22,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 625
Soyoil refined market delivery 626 623
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 584
Soyoil solvent market delivery 586 582
Cottonseed refined 620 615
Cottonseed solvent 600 595
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 760 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 627 625
Soyoil Solvent 587 585
Cottonseed refined 625 620
Cottonseed solvent 605 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 627 624
Soyoil Solvent 587 586
Cottonseed refined oil 630 625
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 613
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 636 633
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 638 634
JALNA
Soyoil refined 636 633
LATUR
Soyoil refined 632 640
NANDED
Soyoil refined 637 635
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 644,
Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 644,
Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 642, Supa - 647, Sangli - 644.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,300-15,600 15,300-15,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800-17,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.2 degree Celsius (55.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 27 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.