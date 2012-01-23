Soyabean oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in this edible oils picked up because of firm trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices. Reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices. * About 30,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,900-24,350 21,500-24,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,000-24,450 21,600-24,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,200-25,500 25,200-25,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 21,900-24,350 Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,100 Akola 2,000 21,800-24,100 Amravati 2,000 21,500-24,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,700-24,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,500 21,400-24,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,400, Hingoli - 24,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,700, Latur - 24,300, Nanded - 24,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 699 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 660 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 703 700 Soyoil Solvent 663 661 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 703 698 Soyoil Solvent 668 664 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 723 719 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 714 LATUR Soyoil refined 717 714 NANDED Soyoil refined 720 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 721, Parbhani - 724, Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 721, Supa - 722, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,600-16,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600 Akola - 17,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100, Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.4 degree Celsius (54.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 63 per cent, lowest - 26 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.