Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as soya digam prices in America quoted strong. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean and cottonseed oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. About nine dollar per tonne hike in international soymeal prices also helped to push up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered further on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy hike in soymeal, fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices. * About 25,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,400 21,800-24,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,500 21,900-24,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,200-25,500 25,200-25,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,000-24,400 Hinganghat 1,000 21,900-24,100 Akola 2,000 21,800-24,600 Amravati 1,000 21,800-24,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 22,100-24,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,500 21,600-24,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,000, Hingoli - 24,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,300, Nanded - 24,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 25 3,300-3,400 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 702 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 663 Cottonseed refined 700 690 Cottonseed solvent 680 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 702 Soyoil Solvent 667 664 Cottonseed refined 705 695 Cottonseed solvent 685 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 705 Soyoil Solvent 668 664 Cottonseed refined oil 710 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 690 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 716 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 717 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 719 NANDED Soyoil refined 720 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724, Baramati - 723, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 727, Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,800-17,000 16,600-16,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,700 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,300, Jalna - 17,200, Koosnoor - 17,400, Latur - 17,500, Nanded - 17,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.2 degree Celsius (59.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 79 per cent, lowest - 29 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.