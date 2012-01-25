Steady condition developed in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today, as prices moved in a limited range of alternate small bouts of trading and held unchanged. Trading activity was minimal which reduced the volume of business because of tomorrow's Republic Day holiday, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices. * About 20,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,200-24,850 22,000-24,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,300-24,950 22,100-24,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,300-25,600 25,200-25,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 22,200-24,850 Hinganghat 1,000 21,900-24,300 Akola 1,000 21,900-24,600 Amravati 1,000 21,800-24,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 22,200-24,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 21,900-24,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,100, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,400, Nanded - 24,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200 Dhaniya 10 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 668 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil Solvent 667 667 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined oil 710 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 690 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 725 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 719 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 720 720 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724, Baramati - 723, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 727, Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,900-17,100 16,800-17,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,700 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,300, Jalna - 17,200, Koosnoor - 17,400, Latur - 17,500, Nanded - 17,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 70 per cent, lowest - 41 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.