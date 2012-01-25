Steady condition developed in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today, as prices moved in a
limited range of alternate small bouts of trading and held unchanged. Trading activity was
minimal which reduced the volume of business because of tomorrow's Republic Day holiday, sources
said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further here on good demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices.
* About 20,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,200-24,850 22,000-24,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,300-24,950 22,100-24,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,300-25,600 25,200-25,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 22,200-24,850
Hinganghat 1,000 21,900-24,300
Akola 1,000 21,900-24,600
Amravati 1,000 21,800-24,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 22,200-24,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 21,900-24,600
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,100, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,400, Nanded - 24,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200
Dhaniya 10 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 668
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 706 706
Soyoil Solvent 667 667
Cottonseed refined 705 705
Cottonseed solvent 685 685
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 708 708
Soyoil Solvent 668 668
Cottonseed refined oil 710 710
Cottonseed solvent oil 690 690
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 725 725
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 720 720
JALNA
Soyoil refined 719 719
LATUR
Soyoil refined 722 722
NANDED
Soyoil refined 720 720
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724,
Baramati - 723, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 727,
Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,900-17,100 16,800-17,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,700
Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,300,
Jalna - 17,200, Koosnoor - 17,400, Latur - 17,500, Nanded - 17,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,700.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 70 per cent, lowest - 41 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.