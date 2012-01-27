Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and cottonseed oils today suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid good supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected prices here. * On the other hand, groundnut oil prices zoomed up here on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. * Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil in Vidarbha because of weak supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported fresh fall here on lack of demand from traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition on international soymeal market also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival from producing regions. Sharp fall in soyabean oil & soymea and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. * About 25,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,650 22,200-24,850 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,750 22,300-24,950 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,200-25,500 25,200-25,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 22,000-24,650 Hinganghat 1,000 21,700-24,300 Akola 2,000 21,900-24,500 Amravati 1,000 21,800-24,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,900-24,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,500 21,900-24,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,100, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,400, Nanded - 24,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 3,400-3,500 3,300-3,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200 Dhaniya 20 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 668 Cottonseed refined 690 700 Cottonseed solvent 670 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 703 706 Soyoil Solvent 663 667 Cottonseed refined 695 705 Cottonseed solvent 675 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 704 708 Soyoil Solvent 664 668 Cottonseed refined oil 700 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 725 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 714 719 LATUR Soyoil refined 718 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 715 720 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 718, Chalisgaon - 717, Pachora - 721, Parbhani - 723, Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 720, Supa - 722, Sangli - 724. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,800-17,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,500 Akola - 17,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100, Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius (84.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.8 degree Celsius (62.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 47 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.