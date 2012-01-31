In a range-bound trading, oil market in Vidarbha in Western part of Maharashtra remained steady
today as prices moved in narrow range and settled around previous levels. Scattered enquiries
against adequate stocks position mainly kept oil prices intact. No trader was in mood for any
commitment because of weak international oil prices, adopting wait and watch move, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* About nine dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices showed its effects in
Vidarbha. Prices today declined marginally in absence of buyers amid ample stock
position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on good buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply
from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable
hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based
crushing plants also pushed up prices.
* Nearly 20,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,200-24,300 22,000-24,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,300-24,400 22,100-24,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 24,700-25,000 24,700-25,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 22,200-24,300
Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,000
Akola 2,000 22,000-24,400
Amravati 1,000 21,500-24,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 21,700-23,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 21,700-24,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,600, Hingoli - 24,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,400, Latur - 24,300, Nanded - 24,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 690 690
Soyoil Solvent 650 650
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 689 689
Soyoil Solvent 650 650
Cottonseed refined oil 670 670
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 700 700
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 703 703
JALNA
Soyoil refined 698 698
LATUR
Soyoil refined 705 705
NANDED
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,700-16,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,400
Akola - 17,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100,
Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,200, Nanded - 17,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.5 degree Celsius (61.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 86 per cent, lowest - 65 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 16
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.