In a range-bound trading, oil market in Vidarbha in Western part of Maharashtra remained steady today as prices moved in narrow range and settled around previous levels. Scattered enquiries against adequate stocks position mainly kept oil prices intact. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak international oil prices, adopting wait and watch move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * About nine dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices showed its effects in Vidarbha. Prices today declined marginally in absence of buyers amid ample stock position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices. * Nearly 20,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,200-24,300 22,000-24,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,300-24,400 22,100-24,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 24,700-25,000 24,700-25,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,200-24,300 Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,000 Akola 2,000 22,000-24,400 Amravati 1,000 21,500-24,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,700-23,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 21,700-24,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,600, Hingoli - 24,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,400, Latur - 24,300, Nanded - 24,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil Solvent 650 650 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil Solvent 650 650 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 703 703 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 698 LATUR Soyoil refined 705 705 NANDED Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,700-16,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,400 Akola - 17,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100, Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,200, Nanded - 17,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.5 degree Celsius (61.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 86 per cent, lowest - 65 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.