Soyabean oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling,
driven by higher imports amid weak trend on NCDEX. Fall in demand from millers and retailers
also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and good overseas arrival also
affected prices in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined further on lack of demand from traders amid short supply from
crushing plants. Easy condition on international soymeal market also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
showed weak tendency on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil & soymeal, weak trend on NCDEX and easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Unseasonal
rains since past three days affected arrival.
* About 20,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 21,700-24,000 22,200-24,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 21,800-24,100 22,300-24,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 24,600-25,000 24,700-25,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 21,700-24,000
Hinganghat 1,000 21,700-24,000
Akola 1,500 22,100-24,300
Amravati 1,000 21,500-24,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 21,600-23,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 21,700-24,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,500, Hingoli - 24,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,400, Latur - 24,300, Nanded - 24,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 686 690
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 650
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 685 690
Soyoil Solvent 645 650
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 686 689
Soyoil Solvent 646 650
Cottonseed refined oil 670 670
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 695 700
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 695 699
JALNA
Soyoil refined 693 698
LATUR
Soyoil refined 700 705
NANDED
Soyoil refined 698 705
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700,
Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 704,
Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 703, Supa - 707, Sangli - 710.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,500-16,700 16,600-16,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,400
Akola - 17,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100,
Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,200, Nanded - 17,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.8 degree Celsius (80.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 16
degree Celsius respectively.
RAINFAL : 6.2 mm
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.