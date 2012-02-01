Soyabean oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak trend on NCDEX. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and good overseas arrival also affected prices in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further on lack of demand from traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Easy condition on international soymeal market also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil & soymeal, weak trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Unseasonal rains since past three days affected arrival. * About 20,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,700-24,000 22,200-24,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,800-24,100 22,300-24,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 24,600-25,000 24,700-25,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 21,700-24,000 Hinganghat 1,000 21,700-24,000 Akola 1,500 22,100-24,300 Amravati 1,000 21,500-24,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,600-23,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 21,700-24,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,500, Hingoli - 24,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,400, Latur - 24,300, Nanded - 24,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 686 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 650 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 690 Soyoil Solvent 645 650 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 689 Soyoil Solvent 646 650 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 695 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 695 699 JALNA Soyoil refined 693 698 LATUR Soyoil refined 700 705 NANDED Soyoil refined 698 705 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 703, Supa - 707, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,500-16,700 16,600-16,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,400 Akola - 17,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100, Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,200, Nanded - 17,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.8 degree Celsius (80.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. RAINFAL : 6.2 mm Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.