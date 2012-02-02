Select edible oils prices suffered heavily in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today
as demand from millers and retailers remained subdued. Adequate stocks and weak global trend
also supported the downtrend. Fall in demand also from Vansapati units, mainly weighed on the
select edible oil prices, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean and cottonseed moved down sharply here on lack of demand from local traders
amid release of stock from stockists. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also
affected sentiment.
* In non-edible section, rapeseed oil too nosedived here in absence of overseas buyers
amid ample stock in the market.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils
ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in rapeseed oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported higher here on increased demand from South-based traders amid
short supply from crushing plants. About three dollar per tonne hike in American
soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from
producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants
also pushed up prices.
* Between 20,000 and 25,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,000-24,500 21,700-24,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,100-24,600 21,800-24,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 24,700-25,200 24,700-25,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 22,000-24,500
Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,200
Akola 2,000 22,300-24,500
Amravati 1,000 21,900-24,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 22,100-24,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 21,900-24,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,600, Hingoli - 24,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 24,400, Nanded - 24,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 684
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 644
Cottonseed refined 650 670
Cottonseed solvent 630 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 678 683
Soyoil Solvent 638 644
Cottonseed refined 655 675
Cottonseed solvent 625 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 680 684
Soyoil Solvent 640 645
Cottonseed refined oil 650 670
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 690 695
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 689 692
JALNA
Soyoil refined 687 691
LATUR
Soyoil refined 690 696
NANDED
Soyoil refined 690 694
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690,
Baramati - 692, Chalisgaon - 695, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 699,
Koosnoor - 694, Solapur - 700, Supa - 695, Sangli - 695.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,400-16,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600
Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200,
Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.8 degree Celsius (55.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.