Select edible oils prices suffered heavily in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as demand from millers and retailers remained subdued. Adequate stocks and weak global trend also supported the downtrend. Fall in demand also from Vansapati units, mainly weighed on the select edible oil prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and cottonseed moved down sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. * In non-edible section, rapeseed oil too nosedived here in absence of overseas buyers amid ample stock in the market. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in rapeseed oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. About three dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices. * Between 20,000 and 25,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,500 21,700-24,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,600 21,800-24,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 24,700-25,200 24,700-25,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,000-24,500 Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,200 Akola 2,000 22,300-24,500 Amravati 1,000 21,900-24,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 22,100-24,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 21,900-24,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,600, Hingoli - 24,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 24,400, Nanded - 24,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 684 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 644 Cottonseed refined 650 670 Cottonseed solvent 630 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 678 683 Soyoil Solvent 638 644 Cottonseed refined 655 675 Cottonseed solvent 625 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 680 684 Soyoil Solvent 640 645 Cottonseed refined oil 650 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 695 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 689 692 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 691 LATUR Soyoil refined 690 696 NANDED Soyoil refined 690 694 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 692, Chalisgaon - 695, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 699, Koosnoor - 694, Solapur - 700, Supa - 695, Sangli - 695. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,400-16,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.8 degree Celsius (55.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.