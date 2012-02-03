Nagpur, Feb 3 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Fresh in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. * About 20,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,300 21,700-24,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,400 21,800-24,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 24,700-25,200 24,700-25,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 22,000-24,300 Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,200 Akola 1,500 22,100-24,000 Amravati 1,000 21,700-24,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 22,100-24,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 21,800-24,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,500, Hingoli - 24,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 24,400, Nanded - 24,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 677 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 637 640 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 677 678 Soyoil Solvent 637 640 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 679 Soyoil Solvent 637 641 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 686 689 JALNA Soyoil refined 684 687 LATUR Soyoil refined 687 690 NANDED Soyoil refined 690 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 687, Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 692, Pachora - 693, Parbhani - 696, Koosnoor - 691, Solapur - 699, Supa - 692, Sangli - 693. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,600-16,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.0 degree Celsius (50.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 38 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.