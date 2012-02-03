Nagpur, Feb 3 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and
easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed
and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood
for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
showed weak tendency on poor demand from local traders amid high moisture content
arrival from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Fresh in soyabean oil,
no takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
affected sentiment in weak trading activity.
* About 20,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,000-24,300 21,700-24,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,100-24,400 21,800-24,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 24,700-25,200 24,700-25,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 22,000-24,300
Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,200
Akola 1,500 22,100-24,000
Amravati 1,000 21,700-24,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 22,100-24,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 21,800-24,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,500, Hingoli - 24,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 24,400, Nanded - 24,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 677 680
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 637 640
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 677 678
Soyoil Solvent 637 640
Cottonseed refined 655 655
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 677 679
Soyoil Solvent 637 641
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 687 690
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 686 689
JALNA
Soyoil refined 684 687
LATUR
Soyoil refined 687 690
NANDED
Soyoil refined 690 692
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 687,
Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 692, Pachora - 693, Parbhani - 696,
Koosnoor - 691, Solapur - 699, Supa - 692, Sangli - 693.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,600-16,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600
Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200,
Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.0 degree Celsius (50.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 38 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.