There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile
moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices
unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today remained steady here in thin trading activity. About two dollar per
tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from local crushing
plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal & soyabean oil and
downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
* About 15,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 21,750-24,100 21,750-24,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 21,850-24,200 21,850-24,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 24,700-25,200 24,700-25,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 21,750-24,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 22,000-24,000
Amravati 1,000 21,900-24,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 21,500-24,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,300, Nanded - 24,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 691 691
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 651 651
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 690 690
Soyoil Solvent 649 649
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 690 690
Soyoil Solvent 650 650
Cottonseed refined oil 680 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 698 698
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 698 698
JALNA
Soyoil refined 695 695
LATUR
Soyoil refined 700 700
NANDED
Soyoil refined 695 695
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 698,
Baramati - 701, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 700,
Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 707, Supa - 705, Sangli - 708.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,700-16,900 16,700-16,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600
Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200,
Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,400.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
51.1 degree Celsius (59.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 13
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.