There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained steady here in thin trading activity. About two dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal & soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. * About 15,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,750-24,100 21,750-24,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,850-24,200 21,850-24,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 24,700-25,200 24,700-25,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 21,750-24,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 22,000-24,000 Amravati 1,000 21,900-24,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,500-24,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,300, Nanded - 24,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 691 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 651 651 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil Solvent 649 649 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil Solvent 650 650 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 698 698 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 698 698 JALNA Soyoil refined 695 695 LATUR Soyoil refined 700 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 698, Baramati - 701, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 707, Supa - 705, Sangli - 708. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,700-16,900 16,700-16,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,400. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 51.1 degree Celsius (59.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.