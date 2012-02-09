Soyabean oil found some buying support from traders in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra and gained some fresh ground in view of good rise in American soya digam prices. Short supply from local crushing plants and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh oil market also helped to push up prices. Reported demand from North-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid short-supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,400 21,750-24,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,500 21,850-24,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 24,800-25,400 24,700-25,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 22,000-24,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 22,300-24,100 Amravati 1,000 21,900-24,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,800-24,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 24,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 651 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 690 Soyoil Solvent 651 649 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 692 690 Soyoil Solvent 652 650 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 698 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 703 698 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 695 LATUR Soyoil refined 702 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 701 695 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 704, Baramati - 704, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 707, Supa - 709, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,700-16,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,400. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.1 degree Celsius (81.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 09.5 degree Celsius (51.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 74 per cent, lowest - 18 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.