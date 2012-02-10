The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the fourth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices rose handsomely. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, castor oil zoomed up here on increased demand from traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted strong on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 15,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,800 22,000-24,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,900 22,100-24,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,100-25,500 24,800-25,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,000-24,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 22,200-24,400 Amravati 1,000 21,900-24,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,100-24,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,000, Hingoli - 24,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 25,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 655 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 790 790 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 694 692 Soyoil Solvent 656 652 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 694 693 Soyoil Solvent 654 652 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 701 JALNA Soyoil refined 702 699 LATUR Soyoil refined 703 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 705 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 703, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 708, Supa - 711, Sangli - 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,600-16,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,400. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 09.4 degree Celsius (48.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 20 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.