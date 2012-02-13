Rapeseed oil prices, in non-edible section quoted strong again in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on renewed demand from overseas oil paint incustries weak short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international rapeseed oil also helped to push up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported a marginal rise on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. * About 15,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,200-24,500 22,000-24,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,300-24,600 22,100-24,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,100-25,500 24,800-25,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,200-24,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 21,900-24,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,600-24,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya 20 4,000-4,100 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 655 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 790 790 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 692 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 692 693 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 701 701 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 699 LATUR Soyoil refined 700 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 703, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 708, Supa - 711, Sangli - 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,700-16,900 16,600-16,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300-18,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.5 degree Celsius (63.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 23 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.