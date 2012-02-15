Prices of soyabean oil softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia and soya digam in America showed weak tendnecy. Easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil in Vidarbha because of good overseas arrival. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on fresh demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Further rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,200-24,700 22,000-24,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,300-24,800 22,100-24,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,200-25,500 25,200-25,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 22,200-24,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 22,000-24,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,700-24,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,000, Hingoli - 24,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 652 655 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 780 790 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 692 Soyoil Solvent 650 652 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 690 693 Soyoil Solvent 648 652 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 698 700 JALNA Soyoil refined 696 697 LATUR Soyoil refined 700 702 NANDED Soyoil refined 695 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 704, Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 705, Supa - 709, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,800-17,000 16,600-16,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,700 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,400-18,600. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.1 degree Celsius (66.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 83 per cent, lowest - 38 per cent. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. RAINFALL : 0.3 mm Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections.