Barring a rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal, high moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in weak trading activity. * About 15,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,800-24,400 22,200-24,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,900-24,500 22,300-24,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,200-25,500 25,200-25,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 21,800-24,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 22,000-24,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,500 21,700-24,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,800, Hingoli - 24,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,700, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 692 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 652 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 780 790 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 693 690 Soyoil Solvent 653 650 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 690 Soyoil Solvent 655 648 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 700 698 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 696 LATUR Soyoil refined 705 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 695 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 704, Solapur - 706, Supa - 709, Sangli - 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,800-17,000 16,800-17,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,700 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,400-18,600. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.2 degree Celsius (66.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 22 per cent. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. RAINFALL : 0.5 mm Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.