Barring a rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity.
Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed
soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market also boosted sentiment,
sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants.
No takers to soymeal, high moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in weak trading activity.
* About 15,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandi in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 21,800-24,400 22,200-24,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 21,900-24,500 22,300-24,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,200-25,500 25,200-25,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 21,800-24,400
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,500 22,000-24,600
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,500 21,700-24,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,800, Hingoli - 24,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,700, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 692
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 652
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 780 790
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 693 690
Soyoil Solvent 653 650
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 695 690
Soyoil Solvent 655 648
Cottonseed refined oil 680 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 703 700
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 700 698
JALNA
Soyoil refined 698 696
LATUR
Soyoil refined 705 700
NANDED
Soyoil refined 700 695
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707,
Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 700,
Koosnoor - 704, Solapur - 706, Supa - 709, Sangli - 713.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,800-17,000 16,800-17,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,700
Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,600, Hingoli - 17,200,
Jalna - 17,100, Koosnoor - 17,100, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,400-18,600.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.2 degree Celsius (66.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 22 per cent.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 18
degree Celsius respectively.
RAINFALL : 0.5 mm
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.