Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices as overseas oil arrival reported poor. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Upward trend in international soymeal prices also pushed up soymeal here. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 707 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 775 668 Cottonseed refined 690 670 Cottonseed solvent 670 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 713 709 Soyoil Solvent 670 666 Cottonseed refined 695 675 Cottonseed solvent 675 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 707 Soyoil Solvent 675 670 Cottonseed refined oil 700 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 717 711 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 719 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 714 LATUR Soyoil refined 717 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 722, Supa - 722, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,200-17,400 16,900-17,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300 Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400, Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,900. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius (92.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius (59.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 20 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. ATTN : Soyabean market and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today because of its (APMC) executive body elections.