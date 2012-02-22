There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile
moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices
unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment adopting wait and watch move, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabran, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid weak
supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soymeal in last two
days, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean and reported demand from South-based
crushing also helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandi in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,000-24,500 21,700-24,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,100-24,600 21,800-24,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,500-25,800 25,200-25,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 22,000-24,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 21,700-24,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,500 21,900-24,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,700, Hingoli - 24,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,700, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 24,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 675
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 713 713
Soyoil Solvent 670 670
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 715 715
Soyoil Solvent 675 675
Cottonseed refined oil 700 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 717 717
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 719 719
JALNA
Soyoil refined 720 720
LATUR
Soyoil refined 717 717
NANDED
Soyoil refined 722 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720,
Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 722, Supa - 722, Sangli - 725.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,500 17,200-17,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300
Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400,
Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,900.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.8 degree Celsius (98.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.2 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 71 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed