Groundnut oil today drifted in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling,
driven by higher arrival from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Fall in
demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on groundnut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks
and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also affected sentiment in thin trading
activity, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabran, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP
oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) reported lower on lack of demand from local crushing
plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal and easy condition
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
* About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandi in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,000-24,000 22,000-24,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,100-24,100 22,100-24,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,500-25,800 25,500-25,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 22,000-24,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 21,600-24,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 21,900-24,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,600, Hingoli - 24,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 24,400, Nanded - 24,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 675
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 713 713
Soyoil Solvent 670 670
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 715 715
Soyoil Solvent 675 675
Cottonseed refined oil 700 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 717 717
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 719 719
JALNA
Soyoil refined 720 720
LATUR
Soyoil refined 717 717
NANDED
Soyoil refined 722 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720,
Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 722, Supa - 722, Sangli - 725.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,500 17,300-17,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300
Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400,
Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,900.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius (97.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 59 per cent, lowest - 12 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.