Groundnut oil today drifted in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on groundnut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabran, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported lower on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,000 22,000-24,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,100 22,100-24,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,500-25,800 25,500-25,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 22,000-24,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 21,600-24,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,900-24,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,600, Hingoli - 24,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 24,400, Nanded - 24,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 675 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 713 713 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil Solvent 675 675 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 717 717 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 719 719 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 717 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 722, Supa - 722, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,500 17,300-17,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300 Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400, Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,900. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius (97.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 59 per cent, lowest - 12 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.