Soyabean oil prices geared up again in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased
offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as soya
digam prices in America quoted strong. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted
sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* In non-edible section, rapeseed and castor oil touched to a record high on increased
demand from overseas oil paint industries amid weak supply from producing regions.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and
coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in rapeseed and castor oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed firm tendency on increased buying support from South-based
traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. About one dollar per tonne hike
in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil,
upward trend in soymeal, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean and enquiries from
South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
* Between 10 and 15,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 21,250-24,500 21,250-24,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 21,350-24,600 21,350-24,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,700-26,000 25,500-25,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,500 22,000-24,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,500 21,900-24,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 22,300-24,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,800, Hingoli - 24,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 24,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 715
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 675
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 715 713
Soyoil Solvent 675 670
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 719 715
Soyoil Solvent 679 675
Cottonseed refined oil 700 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 722 717
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 722 719
JALNA
Soyoil refined 724 720
LATUR
Soyoil refined 720 717
NANDED
Soyoil refined 725 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723,
Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 720,
Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 725, Supa - 722, Sangli - 726.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,500 17,200-17,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300
Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400,
Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 19,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius (97.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.3 degree Celsius (63.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 55 per cent, lowest - 16 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.