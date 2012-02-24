Soyabean oil prices geared up again in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as soya digam prices in America quoted strong. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, rapeseed and castor oil touched to a record high on increased demand from overseas oil paint industries amid weak supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in rapeseed and castor oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency on increased buying support from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. About one dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * Between 10 and 15,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,250-24,500 21,250-24,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,350-24,600 21,350-24,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,700-26,000 25,500-25,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,500 22,000-24,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 21,900-24,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 22,300-24,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,800, Hingoli - 24,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 24,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 675 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 713 Soyoil Solvent 675 670 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 719 715 Soyoil Solvent 679 675 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 717 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 722 719 JALNA Soyoil refined 724 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723, Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 720, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 725, Supa - 722, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,500 17,200-17,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300 Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400, Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 19,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius (97.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.3 degree Celsius (63.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 55 per cent, lowest - 16 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.