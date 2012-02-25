Nagpur, Feb 25 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted wait and watch move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in weak trading activity. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid restricted supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,900-24,900 21,250-24,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,000-25,000 21,350-24,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 21,900-24,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 22,200-24,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 22,300-24,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 718 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 678 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil Solvent 675 675 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 719 719 Soyoil Solvent 679 679 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 722 722 JALNA Soyoil refined 724 724 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 725 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723, Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 720, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 725, Supa - 722, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,500 17,300-17,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300 Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400, Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 19,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.8 degree Celsius (98.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.7 degree Celsius (65.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 54 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.