Nagpur, Feb 25 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted wait and watch move,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in weak trading activity.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on good demand from local crushing
plants amid restricted supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices.
* About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 21,900-24,900 21,250-24,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,000-25,000 21,350-24,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 21,900-24,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 22,200-24,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 22,300-24,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,700
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 718
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 678
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 715 715
Soyoil Solvent 675 675
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 719 719
Soyoil Solvent 679 679
Cottonseed refined oil 700 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 722 722
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 722 722
JALNA
Soyoil refined 724 724
LATUR
Soyoil refined 720 720
NANDED
Soyoil refined 725 725
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723,
Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 720,
Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 725, Supa - 722, Sangli - 726.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,500 17,300-17,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300
Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400,
Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 19,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.8 degree Celsius (98.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.7 degree Celsius (65.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 54 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.