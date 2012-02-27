Sunflower refined oil reported strong in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtr on scattered
buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned
better as palm oil futures gained as exports from Malaysia, the second largest grower, rose
substantially. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh sunflower oil and reported demand from South-based
traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* In non-edible section, rapeseed oil zoomed up here on increased demand from overseas
Oil-paint industries amid weak supply from producing regions.
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut
KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in rapeseed oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today remained steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Good rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices.
* About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,000-24,900 21,800-24,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,100-25,000 21,900-25,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,500 22,000-24,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 22,300-24,600
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 21,900-24,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,100, Hingoli - 24,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 3,600-3,700 3,400-3,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 10 3,500-4,000 3,800-4,700
Dhaniya 10 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 675
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 780
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 712 712
Soyoil Solvent 672 672
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 715 715
Soyoil Solvent 675 675
Cottonseed refined oil 700 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 720 720
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 722 722
JALNA
Soyoil refined 720 720
LATUR
Soyoil refined 718 718
NANDED
Soyoil refined 722 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721,
Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 718,
Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 723, Supa - 720, Sangli - 724.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,500 17,300-17,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300
Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400,
Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 19,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.9 degree Celsius (94.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.6 degree Celsius (65.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 57 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.