Sunflower refined oil reported strong in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtr on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil futures gained as exports from Malaysia, the second largest grower, rose substantially. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh sunflower oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, rapeseed oil zoomed up here on increased demand from overseas Oil-paint industries amid weak supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in rapeseed oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Good rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,900 21,800-24,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-25,000 21,900-25,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,500 22,000-24,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 22,300-24,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,900-24,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,100, Hingoli - 24,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 3,600-3,700 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 10 3,500-4,000 3,800-4,700 Dhaniya 10 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 675 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 780 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil Solvent 672 672 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil Solvent 675 675 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 722 722 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 718 718 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 718, Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 723, Supa - 720, Sangli - 724. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,500 17,300-17,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300 Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400, Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 19,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.9 degree Celsius (94.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.6 degree Celsius (65.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 57 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.