In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned
bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity reported weak as no trader
was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today registered a marginal rise here on increased demand from South-based
traders. About three dollar per tonne rise in American soymeal prices also boosted
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants.
Fresh fall in soyabean oil, high moisture content arrival and easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down soyabean prices here in thin
trading activity.
* About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 21,500-24,700 22,000-24,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 21,600-24,800 22,100-25,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,500-25,800 25,700-26,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 21,500-24,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 22,000-24,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 21,800-24,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 24,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-4,000
Dhaniya 20 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 715
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 675
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 708 712
Soyoil Solvent 668 672
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 710 715
Soyoil Solvent 670 675
Cottonseed refined oil 700 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 715 720
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 717 722
JALNA
Soyoil refined 717 720
LATUR
Soyoil refined 713 718
NANDED
Soyoil refined 718 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716,
Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 721, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 713,
Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 720, Supa - 717, Sangli - 723.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,200-17,400 17,100-17,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300
Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400,
Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,800-19,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.7 degree Celsius (96.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.6 degree Celsius (63.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 60 per cent, lowest - 23 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.