In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today registered a marginal rise here on increased demand from South-based traders. About three dollar per tonne rise in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, high moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down soyabean prices here in thin trading activity. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,500-24,700 22,000-24,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,600-24,800 22,100-25,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,500-25,800 25,700-26,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 21,500-24,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 22,000-24,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,800-24,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 24,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-4,000 Dhaniya 20 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 675 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 712 Soyoil Solvent 668 672 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 715 Soyoil Solvent 670 675 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 715 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 722 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 713 718 NANDED Soyoil refined 718 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716, Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 721, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 713, Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 720, Supa - 717, Sangli - 723. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,200-17,400 17,100-17,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300 Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400, Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,800-19,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.7 degree Celsius (96.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.6 degree Celsius (63.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 60 per cent, lowest - 23 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.