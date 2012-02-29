There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile
moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices
unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted weak on poor demand from local crushing plants.
No takers to soymeal & soyabean oil, high moisture content arrival and fresh fall
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected soyabean prices here in thin
trading activity.
* Not more than 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 21,000-24,700 21,500-24,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 21,100-24,800 21,600-25,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,500-25,800 25,500-25,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 21,000-24,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 21,500-24,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 21,500-24,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 24,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-4,000
Dhaniya 30 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 710
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 670
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 708 710
Soyoil Solvent 668 670
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 710 710
Soyoil Solvent 670 670
Cottonseed refined oil 700 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 715 715
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 717 717
JALNA
Soyoil refined 717 717
LATUR
Soyoil refined 713 713
NANDED
Soyoil refined 718 718
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716,
Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 721, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 713,
Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 720, Supa - 717, Sangli - 723.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,200-17,400 17,200-17,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300
Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400,
Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,800-19,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.3 degree Celsius (99.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 47 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.