There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted weak on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal & soyabean oil, high moisture content arrival and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected soyabean prices here in thin trading activity. * Not more than 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,000-24,700 21,500-24,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,100-24,800 21,600-25,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,500-25,800 25,500-25,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 21,000-24,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 21,500-24,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,500-24,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 24,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-4,000 Dhaniya 30 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 670 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 710 Soyoil Solvent 668 670 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 715 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 717 LATUR Soyoil refined 713 713 NANDED Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716, Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 721, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 713, Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 720, Supa - 717, Sangli - 723. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,200-17,400 17,200-17,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300 Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400, Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,800-19,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.3 degree Celsius (99.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 47 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.