Nagpur, Mar 3 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soyabean oil prices rose in Madhya Pradesh handsomely, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil in Vidarbha as overseas arrival reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered marginally here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further hike soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, firm trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-25,300 22,000-25,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-25,400 22,100-25,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,000-25,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 22,100-25,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 22,500-25,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,500, Hingoli - 25,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 25,300, Latur - 25,000, Nanded - 25,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 30 4,100-4,200 3,500-4,000 Dhaniya 20 3,900-4,100 3,950-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 672 Cottonseed refined 700 695 Cottonseed solvent 680 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 710 Soyoil Solvent 672 670 Cottonseed refined 700 695 Cottonseed solvent 680 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 713 710 Soyoil Solvent 673 670 Cottonseed refined oil 710 705 Cottonseed solvent oil 690 685 DHULIA Soyoil refined 719 716 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 719 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 716 LATUR Soyoil refined 718 714 NANDED Soyoil refined 721 719 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 723, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 719, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 724, Supa - 720, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,500 17,200-17,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300 Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400, Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 19,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.1 degree Celsius (95.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.7 degree Celsius (63.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 12 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.