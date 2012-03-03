Nagpur, Mar 3 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils remained unabated for
the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on
increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas
trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soyabean oil prices rose in Madhya Pradesh handsomely,
sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil in Vidarbha as overseas arrival reported
weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered marginally here on increased demand from South-based traders
amid short supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high on good buying support from
local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further hike
soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, firm trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,000-25,300 22,000-25,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,100-25,400 22,100-25,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 22,000-25,300
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 22,100-25,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 22,500-25,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,500, Hingoli - 25,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 25,300, Latur - 25,000, Nanded - 25,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 30 4,100-4,200 3,500-4,000
Dhaniya 20 3,900-4,100 3,950-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 712
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 672
Cottonseed refined 700 695
Cottonseed solvent 680 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 712 710
Soyoil Solvent 672 670
Cottonseed refined 700 695
Cottonseed solvent 680 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 713 710
Soyoil Solvent 673 670
Cottonseed refined oil 710 705
Cottonseed solvent oil 690 685
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 719 716
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 719 714
JALNA
Soyoil refined 720 716
LATUR
Soyoil refined 718 714
NANDED
Soyoil refined 721 719
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720,
Baramati - 723, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 719, Parbhani - 721,
Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 724, Supa - 720, Sangli - 725.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,500 17,200-17,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300
Akola - 17,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,800, Hingoli - 17,400,
Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,600, Latur - 17,700, Nanded - 17,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 19,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.1 degree Celsius (95.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.7 degree Celsius (63.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 12 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.