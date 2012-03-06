Nagpur, Mar 6 In a range-bound trading, oil market in Vidarbha in Western part of
Maharashtra remained steady today as prices moved in narrow range and settled around previous
levels. Scattered enquiries against adequate stocks position mainly kept oil prices intact. No
trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak international oil prices and Holi
festival, adopting wait and watch move, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid
short-supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted strong on good buying support from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further hike in soymeal, firm trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants
also helped to push up prices.
* Between 5,000 and 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,500-25,950 22,000-25,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,600-26,100 22,100-25,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,800-26,200 25,800-26,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 22,500-25,950
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 22,200-25,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 22,500-25,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,000, Hingoli - 25,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 26,000, Latur - 25,500, Nanded - 25,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 668
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 710 710
Soyoil Solvent 670 670
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 713 713
Soyoil Solvent 673 673
Cottonseed refined oil 710 710
Cottonseed solvent oil 690 690
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 716 716
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 714 714
JALNA
Soyoil refined 716 716
LATUR
Soyoil refined 714 714
NANDED
Soyoil refined 717 717
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 717,
Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 721, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 718,
Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 723, Supa - 717, Sangli - 722.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 18,100-18,600 17,900-18,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,900
Akola - 18,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 18,500, Hingoli - 18,800,
Jalna - 18,400, Koosnoor - 18,300, Latur - 18,300, Nanded - 18,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 18,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 19,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.9 degree Celsius (98.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.0 degree Celsius (64.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 44 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
ATTN : Nagpur APMC and oil market will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday on the occasion of
two-day Holi festival.