Nagpur, Mar 6 In a range-bound trading, oil market in Vidarbha in Western part of Maharashtra remained steady today as prices moved in narrow range and settled around previous levels. Scattered enquiries against adequate stocks position mainly kept oil prices intact. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak international oil prices and Holi festival, adopting wait and watch move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid short-supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted strong on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further hike in soymeal, firm trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Between 5,000 and 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,500-25,950 22,000-25,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,600-26,100 22,100-25,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,800-26,200 25,800-26,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 22,500-25,950 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 22,200-25,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 22,500-25,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,000, Hingoli - 25,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 26,000, Latur - 25,500, Nanded - 25,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 668 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 713 713 Soyoil Solvent 673 673 Cottonseed refined oil 710 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 690 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 716 716 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 714 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 716 LATUR Soyoil refined 714 714 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 717, Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 721, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 718, Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 723, Supa - 717, Sangli - 722. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 18,100-18,600 17,900-18,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,900 Akola - 18,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 18,500, Hingoli - 18,800, Jalna - 18,400, Koosnoor - 18,300, Latur - 18,300, Nanded - 18,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 18,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 19,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.9 degree Celsius (98.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.0 degree Celsius (64.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 44 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. ATTN : Nagpur APMC and oil market will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday on the occasion of two-day Holi festival.