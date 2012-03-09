Nagpur, Mar 9 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtr on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil futures gained as exports from Malaysia, the second largest grower, rose handsomely. Notable rise in American soya digam prices, sharp hike in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oils in Vidarbha as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today touched to a record hike in a day here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Sharp rise in international soymeal prices also helped to push up prices. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 668 Cottonseed refined 710 700 Cottonseed solvent 690 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 710 Soyoil Solvent 678 670 Cottonseed refined 710 700 Cottonseed solvent 690 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 719 713 Soyoil Solvent 679 673 Cottonseed refined oil 715 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 726 721 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 726 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 724 718 NANDED Soyoil refined 727 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 731, Pachora - 726, Parbhani - 728, Koosnoor - 728, Solapur - 733, Supa - 727, Sangli - 732. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 19,000-19,300 18,500-18,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 18,800 Akola - 19,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,200, Hingoli - 19,500, Jalna - 19,400, Koosnoor - 19,300, Latur - 19,300, Nanded - 9,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 19,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 20,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.7 degree Celsius (63.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 42 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no trading activity reported till 1.15 pm as labourers, mostly from other states, are absent, affecting loading and unloading work. The situation will be same tomorrow too, according to sources.