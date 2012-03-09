Nagpur, Mar 9 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtr on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global
trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil futures gained as exports from Malaysia, the
second largest grower, rose handsomely. Notable rise in American soya digam prices, sharp hike
in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices,
sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oils in Vidarbha as overseas
supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today touched to a record hike in a day here on good demand from South-based
traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Sharp rise in international soymeal
prices also helped to push up prices.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 708
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 668
Cottonseed refined 710 700
Cottonseed solvent 690 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 718 710
Soyoil Solvent 678 670
Cottonseed refined 710 700
Cottonseed solvent 690 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 719 713
Soyoil Solvent 679 673
Cottonseed refined oil 715 710
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 690
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 726 721
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 724 720
JALNA
Soyoil refined 726 720
LATUR
Soyoil refined 724 718
NANDED
Soyoil refined 727 718
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727,
Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 731, Pachora - 726, Parbhani - 728,
Koosnoor - 728, Solapur - 733, Supa - 727, Sangli - 732.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 19,000-19,300 18,500-18,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 18,800
Akola - 19,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,200, Hingoli - 19,500,
Jalna - 19,400, Koosnoor - 19,300, Latur - 19,300, Nanded - 9,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 19,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 20,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.7 degree Celsius (63.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 42 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no trading activity reported till 1.15 pm as
labourers, mostly from other states, are absent, affecting loading and unloading work. The
situation will be same tomorrow too, according to sources.