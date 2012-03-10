Nagpur, Mar 10 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid profit-taking selling
by stockists at higher level. Sentiment turned bearish after Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil fell
sharply. No trader was in mood for any commitment adopting wait and watch policy, sources said
Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid
tight supply from crushing plants. Weak overseas supply also helped to push up
prices.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 716 720
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 676 681
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 716 719
Soyoil Solvent 676 680
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 715 718
Soyoil Solvent 675 678
Cottonseed refined oil 715 710
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 690
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 722 726
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 720 723
JALNA
Soyoil refined 723 726
LATUR
Soyoil refined 721 722
NANDED
Soyoil refined 725 728
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724,
Baramati - 727, Chalisgaon - 729, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 726,
Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 730, Supa - 725, Sangli - 728.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 19,200-19,500 19,000-19,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 18,800
Akola - 19,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,200, Hingoli - 19,500,
Jalna - 19,400, Koosnoor - 19,300, Latur - 19,300, Nanded - 9,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 19,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 20,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.2 degree Celsius (57.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 43 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no trading activity reported till 1.15 pm as
labourers failed to reach APMC from their native places. The situation will be normal from
Monday, sources said.