Nagpur, Mar 10 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Sentiment turned bearish after Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil fell sharply. No trader was in mood for any commitment adopting wait and watch policy, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Weak overseas supply also helped to push up prices. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 716 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 676 681 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 716 719 Soyoil Solvent 676 680 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 718 Soyoil Solvent 675 678 Cottonseed refined oil 715 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 726 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 723 JALNA Soyoil refined 723 726 LATUR Soyoil refined 721 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 728 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724, Baramati - 727, Chalisgaon - 729, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 726, Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 730, Supa - 725, Sangli - 728. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 19,200-19,500 19,000-19,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 18,800 Akola - 19,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,200, Hingoli - 19,500, Jalna - 19,400, Koosnoor - 19,300, Latur - 19,300, Nanded - 9,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 19,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 20,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.2 degree Celsius (57.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 43 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no trading activity reported till 1.15 pm as labourers failed to reach APMC from their native places. The situation will be normal from Monday, sources said.