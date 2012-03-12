Groundnut and linseed oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on brisk buying by stockists influenced by firming Madhya Pradesh oil prices trend. Weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada and reported demand from North-based traders also helped to push up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, soyabean oil showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid weak trend in overseas market. Release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. * Cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong on increased demand from South-based traders amid short-supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in American soymeal prices since past four days also helped to push up prices SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp hike in soymeal since last four trading seasons, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,900-26,500 22,500-25,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,000-26,600 22,600-26,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,200-26,500 25,800-26,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 22,900-26,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 22,500-25,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 22,900-26,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,600, Hingoli - 26,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 26,500, Latur - 26,100, Nanded - 26,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 716 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 676 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,010 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 716 Soyoil Solvent 672 676 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 712 715 Soyoil Solvent 672 675 Cottonseed refined oil 715 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 723 LATUR Soyoil refined 718 721 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 725 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 720, Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 727, Supa - 722, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 19,500-19,900 19,200-19,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,200 Akola - 19,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,600, Hingoli - 19,900, Jalna - 20,300, Koosnoor - 19,900, Latur - 19,700, Nanded - 20,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 21,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.1 degree Celsius (69.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 40 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.