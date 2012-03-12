Groundnut and linseed oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on brisk
buying by stockists influenced by firming Madhya Pradesh oil prices trend. Weak supply from
producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada and reported demand from North-based
traders also helped to push up prices, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* On the other hand, soyabean oil showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid weak
trend in overseas market. Release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices.
* Cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static
in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported strong on increased demand from South-based traders amid
short-supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in American soymeal prices since
past four days also helped to push up prices
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good buying support from local
crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp hike in soymeal
since last four trading seasons, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,900-26,500 22,500-25,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 23,000-26,600 22,600-26,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 26,200-26,500 25,800-26,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 22,900-26,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 22,500-25,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 22,900-26,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,600, Hingoli - 26,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 26,500, Latur - 26,100, Nanded - 26,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 716
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 676
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,010 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 712 716
Soyoil Solvent 672 676
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 712 715
Soyoil Solvent 672 675
Cottonseed refined oil 715 710
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 690
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 720 722
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 717 720
JALNA
Soyoil refined 720 723
LATUR
Soyoil refined 718 721
NANDED
Soyoil refined 722 725
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721,
Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 720,
Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 727, Supa - 722, Sangli - 726.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 19,500-19,900 19,200-19,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,200
Akola - 19,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,600, Hingoli - 19,900,
Jalna - 20,300, Koosnoor - 19,900, Latur - 19,700, Nanded - 20,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 21,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.1 degree Celsius (69.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 40 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 22 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.