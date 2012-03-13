The rising trend in groundnut oil prices remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Sharp rise in Southern regions because of weak groundnut crop reports also activated stockists here, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil in Vidarbha as supply reported poor. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Reports about weak soyabean produce in this season, sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plant also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,500-27,500 22,500-26,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,600-27,600 22,600-27,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,200-26,500 26,200-26,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 22,500-27,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 22,800-26,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 22,900-27,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,300, Hingoli - 27,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 26,900, Latur - 27,100, Nanded - 27,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 10 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 713 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 673 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,760 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil Solvent 672 672 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil Solvent 672 672 Cottonseed refined oil 715 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 718 718 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 720, Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 727, Supa - 722, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 19,500-19,900 19,500-19,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,200 Akola - 19,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,600, Hingoli - 19,900, Jalna - 20,300, Koosnoor - 19,900, Latur - 19,700, Nanded - 20,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 21,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.9 degree Celsius (96.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.0 degree Celsius (69.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.