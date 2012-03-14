Soyabean and groundnut oil prices flared up again in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on renewed demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international edible oil, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh oil and reported demand from North-based traders also helped to push up prices. Good demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil in Vidarbha as supply reported poor. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered marginally on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) after touching to a record high today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. * Nearly 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,500-26,700 22,500-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,600-26,600 22,600-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,500-27,000 26,200-26,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,500-26,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 22,700-26,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 22,800-26,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,000, Hingoli - 26,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 26,900, Latur - 27,100, Nanded - 27,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 20 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 714 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 675 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,800 1,780 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 712 Soyoil Solvent 675 672 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 717 712 Soyoil Solvent 677 672 Cottonseed refined oil 715 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 724 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 721 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 719 718 NANDED Soyoil refined 726 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 728, Chalisgaon - 729, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 729, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 19,600-20,000 19,500-19,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,200 Akola - 19,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,600, Hingoli - 19,900, Jalna - 20,300, Koosnoor - 19,900, Latur - 19,700, Nanded - 20,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 21,600. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.1 degree Celsius (95.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius (63.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 41 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.