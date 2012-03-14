Soyabean and groundnut oil prices flared up again in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on
renewed demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in
international edible oil, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh oil and reported demand from North-based
traders also helped to push up prices. Good demand from South-based traders also boosted prices,
sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP
oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil in Vidarbha as supply reported poor.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered marginally on increased demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) after touching to a record high today opened on weak
note on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content
arrival. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from
stockists also pulled down prices.
* Nearly 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,500-26,700 22,500-27,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,600-26,600 22,600-27,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 26,500-27,000 26,200-26,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 22,500-26,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 22,700-26,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 22,800-26,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,000, Hingoli - 26,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 26,900, Latur - 27,100, Nanded - 27,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 20 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 714
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 675
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,800 1,780
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 715 712
Soyoil Solvent 675 672
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 717 712
Soyoil Solvent 677 672
Cottonseed refined oil 715 710
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 690
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 724 720
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 721 717
JALNA
Soyoil refined 721 720
LATUR
Soyoil refined 719 718
NANDED
Soyoil refined 726 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725,
Baramati - 728, Chalisgaon - 729, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 725,
Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 729, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 19,600-20,000 19,500-19,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,200
Akola - 19,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,600, Hingoli - 19,900,
Jalna - 20,300, Koosnoor - 19,900, Latur - 19,700, Nanded - 20,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 21,600.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.1 degree Celsius (95.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.2 degree Celsius (63.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 41 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.