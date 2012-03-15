Barring a rise in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from overseas oil-paint industries and weak supply from producing regions also helped to push up prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices continued to rise here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. About two dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in early trading activity in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean price and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-27,000 22,500-26,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-27,100 22,600-26,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,500-27,000 26,200-26,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 23,000-27,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 22,800-26,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 23,000-26,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,300, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 27,200, Latur - 27,500, Nanded - 27,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,600-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 10 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 680 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,800 1,800 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 712 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined oil 715 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 724 724 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 721 721 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 721 LATUR Soyoil refined 719 719 NANDED Soyoil refined 726 726 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 728, Chalisgaon - 729, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 729, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 19,700-20,200 19,500-20,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500 Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000, Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 19,900, Nanded - 20,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 22,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (96.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius (62.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 42 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.