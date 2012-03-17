Nagpur, Mar 17 Soyabean oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil. Short supply from crushing plants and marriage season demand from South-based traders also helped to push up prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil in Vidarbha as overseas soya digam arrival reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further here on good buying support from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Upward trend in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean price and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-27,700 23,700-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-27,800 23,800-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,800-27,200 26,800-27,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 24,000-27,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 23,700-27,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 23,900-27,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,900, Hingoli - 27,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 27,800, Latur - 28,000, Nanded - 27,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 15 3,800-3,900 3,700-3,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 723 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 683 680 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,810 1,810 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 720 718 Soyoil Solvent 680 678 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 722 718 Soyoil Solvent 682 678 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 727 724 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 721 JALNA Soyoil refined 724 721 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 719 NANDED Soyoil refined 729 726 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728, Baramati - 731, Chalisgaon - 732, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 727, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 733, Supa - 728, Sangli - 730. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 20,200-20,700 20,000-20,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500 Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000, Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 19,900, Nanded - 20,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 22,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.4 degree Celsius (99.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.6 degree Celsius (67.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 50 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.