Nagpur, Apr 30 In range-bound trade, cottonseed oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh cottonseed oil prices also affected prices here, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, rapseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today opened on firm note on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered handsomely on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,800-34,500 31,200-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,900-34,600 31,300-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,000-35,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,200 31,800-34,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 31,400-34,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 600 31,200-34,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,000, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 768 768 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 728 728 Cottonseed refined 760 770 Cottonseed solvent 740 750 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 765 765 Soyoil Solvent 725 725 Cottonseed refined 759 769 Cottonseed solvent 740 750 AKOLA Soyoil refined 766 766 Soyoil Solvent 726 726 Cottonseed refined oil 762 772 Cottonseed solvent oil 741 751 DHULIA Soyoil refined 774 774 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 772 772 JALNA Soyoil refined 775 775 LATUR Soyoil refined 770 770 NANDED Soyoil refined 772 772 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 771, Baramati - 772, Chalisgaon - 772, Pachora - 775, Parbhani - 772, Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 775, Supa - 777, Sangli - 777. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-28,100 27,500-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300 Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,200, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 28,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000-29,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.5 degree Celsius (108.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.0 degree Celsius (80.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 49 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day (workers day).