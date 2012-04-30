Nagpur, Apr 30 In range-bound trade, cottonseed oil prices declined at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas
markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported down. Easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh cottonseed oil prices also affected prices here, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, rapseed,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today opened on firm note on good demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) recovered handsomely on good buying support from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up
prices.
* About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,800-34,500 31,200-33,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,900-34,600 31,300-34,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,000-35,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,200 31,800-34,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 31,400-34,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 600 31,200-34,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,000, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 768 768
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 728 728
Cottonseed refined 760 770
Cottonseed solvent 740 750
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 830 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 765 765
Soyoil Solvent 725 725
Cottonseed refined 759 769
Cottonseed solvent 740 750
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 766 766
Soyoil Solvent 726 726
Cottonseed refined oil 762 772
Cottonseed solvent oil 741 751
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 774 774
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 772 772
JALNA
Soyoil refined 775 775
LATUR
Soyoil refined 770 770
NANDED
Soyoil refined 772 772
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 771,
Baramati - 772, Chalisgaon - 772, Pachora - 775, Parbhani - 772,
Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 775, Supa - 777, Sangli - 777.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-28,100 27,500-28,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300
Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,200,
Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 28,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000-29,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.5 degree Celsius (108.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.0 degree Celsius (80.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 49 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 26 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day (workers day).