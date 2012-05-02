Soyabean oil today drifted in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling,
driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also
put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, rapseed,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported sharp recovery on increased demand from South-based traders
amid short supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soymeal
prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) created a record in prices hike on good buying support from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Unbelievable rise in soymeal, upward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh demand from South-based plants
also helped to push up prices.
* About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,500-35,700 32,500-35,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,600-35,800 32,600-35,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 35,500-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,200 33,500-35,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 32,800-35,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 600 33,000-35,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 36,000, Nanded - 36,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 30 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 768
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 728
Cottonseed refined 760 760
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 830 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 762 765
Soyoil Solvent 722 725
Cottonseed refined 759 759
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 761 764
Soyoil Solvent 721 724
Cottonseed refined oil 762 762
Cottonseed solvent oil 741 741
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 770 774
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 768 772
JALNA
Soyoil refined 772 775
LATUR
Soyoil refined 767 770
NANDED
Soyoil refined 767 772
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 7691,
Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 768, Pachora - 773, Parbhani - 770,
Koosnoor - 771, Solapur - 774, Supa - 774, Sangli - 776.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,500 28,000-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,300
Akola - 29,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,200,
Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 28,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000-30,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.2 degree Celsius (109.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.1 degree Celsius (79.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 55 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 26 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.