Soyabean oil today drifted in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, rapseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported sharp recovery on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) created a record in prices hike on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Unbelievable rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-35,700 32,500-35,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,600-35,800 32,600-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,200 33,500-35,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 32,800-35,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 600 33,000-35,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 36,000, Nanded - 36,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 30 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 768 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 728 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 762 765 Soyoil Solvent 722 725 Cottonseed refined 759 759 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 761 764 Soyoil Solvent 721 724 Cottonseed refined oil 762 762 Cottonseed solvent oil 741 741 DHULIA Soyoil refined 770 774 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 768 772 JALNA Soyoil refined 772 775 LATUR Soyoil refined 767 770 NANDED Soyoil refined 767 772 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 7691, Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 768, Pachora - 773, Parbhani - 770, Koosnoor - 771, Solapur - 774, Supa - 774, Sangli - 776. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,500 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,300 Akola - 29,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,200, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 28,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000-30,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.2 degree Celsius (109.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.1 degree Celsius (79.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 55 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.