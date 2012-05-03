Nagpur, May 3 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing on very high rates. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also affected prices. * About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,750-35,600 33,500-35,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,850-35,700 33,600-35,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,400 32,750-35,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 32,800-35,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 800 32,500-35,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,800, Hingoli - 35,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,500, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 765 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 725 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 762 762 Soyoil Solvent 722 722 Cottonseed refined 759 759 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 761 761 Soyoil Solvent 721 721 Cottonseed refined oil 762 762 Cottonseed solvent oil 741 741 DHULIA Soyoil refined 770 770 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 768 768 JALNA Soyoil refined 772 772 LATUR Soyoil refined 767 767 NANDED Soyoil refined 767 767 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 771, Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 768, Pachora - 773, Parbhani - 770, Koosnoor - 771, Solapur - 774, Supa - 774, Sangli - 776. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,900 28,500-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500 Akola - 29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,300, Hingoli - 29,500, Jalna - 29,900, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300-30,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.0 degree Celsius (109.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 55 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *