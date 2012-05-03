Nagpur, May 3 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American
soya digam prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined,
rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders
amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal
prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing on very high rates.
No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high
moisture content arrival also affected prices.
* About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,750-35,600 33,500-35,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,850-35,700 33,600-35,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,400 32,750-35,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 32,800-35,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 800 32,500-35,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,800, Hingoli - 35,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,500, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 765
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 725
Cottonseed refined 760 760
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 830 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 762 762
Soyoil Solvent 722 722
Cottonseed refined 759 759
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 761 761
Soyoil Solvent 721 721
Cottonseed refined oil 762 762
Cottonseed solvent oil 741 741
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 770 770
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 768 768
JALNA
Soyoil refined 772 772
LATUR
Soyoil refined 767 767
NANDED
Soyoil refined 767 767
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 771,
Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 768, Pachora - 773, Parbhani - 770,
Koosnoor - 771, Solapur - 774, Supa - 774, Sangli - 776.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,900 28,500-29,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500
Akola - 29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,300, Hingoli - 29,500,
Jalna - 29,900, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300-30,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.0 degree Celsius (109.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 55 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 25 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
