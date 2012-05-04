Nagpur, May 4 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices declined at the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in
overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish here after Malaysian palm oil and American soya
digam reported down. Notable fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment,
sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean and cottonseed oils today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions. Reports about good overseas arrival
also pulled down these oils.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor
and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid
thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
and fresh enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices.
* About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,750-35,700 33,500-35,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,850-35,800 33,600-35,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,200 32,750-35,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 32,800-35,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 800 32,500-35,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,800, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,500, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 760 765
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 720 725
Cottonseed refined 755 760
Cottonseed solvent 735 740
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 830 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 758 762
Soyoil Solvent 718 722
Cottonseed refined 755 759
Cottonseed solvent 735 740
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 756 761
Soyoil Solvent 716 721
Cottonseed refined oil 758 762
Cottonseed solvent oil 738 741
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 766 770
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 763 768
JALNA
Soyoil refined 768 772
LATUR
Soyoil refined 763 767
NANDED
Soyoil refined 765 767
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 7661,
Baramati - 765, Chalisgaon - 763, Pachora - 768, Parbhani - 768,
Koosnoor - 765, Solapur - 770, Supa - 769, Sangli - 772.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,900 28,700-29,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500
Akola - 29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,300, Hingoli - 29,500,
Jalna - 29,900, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300-30,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.0 degree Celsius (109.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 56 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 26 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
