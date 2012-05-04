Nagpur, May 4 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish here after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Notable fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and cottonseed oils today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Reports about good overseas arrival also pulled down these oils. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. * About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,750-35,700 33,500-35,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,850-35,800 33,600-35,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,200 32,750-35,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 32,800-35,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 800 32,500-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,800, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,500, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 760 765 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 720 725 Cottonseed refined 755 760 Cottonseed solvent 735 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 758 762 Soyoil Solvent 718 722 Cottonseed refined 755 759 Cottonseed solvent 735 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 756 761 Soyoil Solvent 716 721 Cottonseed refined oil 758 762 Cottonseed solvent oil 738 741 DHULIA Soyoil refined 766 770 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 763 768 JALNA Soyoil refined 768 772 LATUR Soyoil refined 763 767 NANDED Soyoil refined 765 767 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 7661, Baramati - 765, Chalisgaon - 763, Pachora - 768, Parbhani - 768, Koosnoor - 765, Solapur - 770, Supa - 769, Sangli - 772. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,900 28,700-29,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500 Akola - 29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,300, Hingoli - 29,500, Jalna - 29,900, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300-30,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.0 degree Celsius (109.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 56 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *