Nagpur, May 5 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in
overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as overseas oil prices moved down heavily. Sharp fall
in Madhya Pradesh oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils today reported lower on lack of demand from
local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Release of stock from
stockists also affected prices.
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and
linseed oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for
any commitment, adopting wait and watch move.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed firm tendency on increased demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) zoomed up once again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid
thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based plants also helped to
push up prices here.
* About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,750-36,500 34,000-35,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,850-36,600 34,100-35,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,000 34,750-36,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 33,800-35,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 700 34,100-36,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 36,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,500, Latur - 36,300, Nanded - 36,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 760 760
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 720 720
Cottonseed refined 755 755
Cottonseed solvent 735 735
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,290
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,340
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 758 758
Soyoil Solvent 718 718
Cottonseed refined 755 755
Cottonseed solvent 735 735
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 756 756
Soyoil Solvent 716 716
Cottonseed refined oil 758 758
Cottonseed solvent oil 738 738
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 766 766
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 763 763
JALNA
Soyoil refined 768 768
LATUR
Soyoil refined 763 763
NANDED
Soyoil refined 765 765
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 7661,
Baramati - 765, Chalisgaon - 763, Pachora - 768, Parbhani - 768,
Koosnoor - 765, Solapur - 770, Supa - 769, Sangli - 772.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-30,100 28,700-29,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600
Akola - 29,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 29,600,
Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,300, Nanded - 29,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000-31,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.4 degree Celsius (106.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 62 per cent, lowest - 40 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *