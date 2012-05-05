Nagpur, May 5 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as overseas oil prices moved down heavily. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils today reported lower on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Release of stock from stockists also affected prices. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and linseed oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up once again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices here. * About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,750-36,500 34,000-35,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,850-36,600 34,100-35,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 34,750-36,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 33,800-35,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 700 34,100-36,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 36,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,500, Latur - 36,300, Nanded - 36,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 760 760 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 720 720 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,340 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 758 758 Soyoil Solvent 718 718 Cottonseed refined 755 755 Cottonseed solvent 735 735 AKOLA Soyoil refined 756 756 Soyoil Solvent 716 716 Cottonseed refined oil 758 758 Cottonseed solvent oil 738 738 DHULIA Soyoil refined 766 766 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 763 763 JALNA Soyoil refined 768 768 LATUR Soyoil refined 763 763 NANDED Soyoil refined 765 765 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 7661, Baramati - 765, Chalisgaon - 763, Pachora - 768, Parbhani - 768, Koosnoor - 765, Solapur - 770, Supa - 769, Sangli - 772. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-30,100 28,700-29,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola - 29,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,300, Nanded - 29,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000-31,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.4 degree Celsius (106.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 62 per cent, lowest - 40 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *