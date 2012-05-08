Nagpur, May 8 Prices of select edible oils softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pulled down prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed and castor oils moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also affected prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, rapeseed and coconut KP oil reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed a marginal rise on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants also boosted soyabean prices here. * About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-36,300 32,500-36,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-36,400 33,600-36,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 33,000-36,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 32,700-35,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 32,900-36,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,500, Latur - 36,300, Nanded - 36,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,000-4,200 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 752 757 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 712 715 Cottonseed refined 740 745 Cottonseed solvent 720 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 800 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 751 754 Soyoil Solvent 711 713 Cottonseed refined 740 745 Cottonseed solvent 720 725 AKOLA Soyoil refined 751 753 Soyoil Solvent 711 713 Cottonseed refined oil 744 748 Cottonseed solvent oil 724 728 DHULIA Soyoil refined 760 763 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 760 761 JALNA Soyoil refined 758 761 LATUR Soyoil refined 761 763 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 761 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 760, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 760, Pachora - 762, Parbhani - 764, Koosnoor - 759, Solapur - 762, Supa - 760, Sangli - 763. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-30,100 28,700-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola - 29,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,300, Nanded - 29,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000-31,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.8 degree Celsius (82.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 48 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Thundery development towards evening or night likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *