Nagpur, May 9 Soyabean oil today declined further in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand
from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and
increased overseas supply also affected prices, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed and castor oils moved down on lack of demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible
oil also affected prices.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, castor, rapeseed
and coconut KP oil reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content
arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also said to be the reasons for weak trend in weak
trading activity.
* Nearly 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-35,700 33,000-36,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-35,800 33,100-36,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,000 33,000-35,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 32,700-35,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 32,700-35,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,100, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 36,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 4,000-4,200 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 753
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 713
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 747 751
Soyoil Solvent 707 711
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 747 750
Soyoil Solvent 708 710
Cottonseed refined oil 744 744
Cottonseed solvent oil 724 724
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 758 760
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 758 759
JALNA
Soyoil refined 755 760
LATUR
Soyoil refined 755 758
NANDED
Soyoil refined 757 760
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 758,
Baramati - 760, Chalisgaon - 757, Pachora - 762, Parbhani - 760,
Koosnoor - 758, Solapur - 760, Supa - 760, Sangli - 762.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-30,100 28,800-30,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600
Akola - 29,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 29,600,
Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,300, Nanded - 29,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000-31,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.2 degree Celsius (106.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 48 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Thundery development towards evening or night likely. Maximum and
Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *