Nagpur, May 9 Soyabean oil today declined further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and increased overseas supply also affected prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed and castor oils moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also affected prices. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also said to be the reasons for weak trend in weak trading activity. * Nearly 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-35,700 33,000-36,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-35,800 33,100-36,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 33,000-35,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 32,700-35,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 32,700-35,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 36,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,100, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 36,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,000-4,200 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 753 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 713 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 747 751 Soyoil Solvent 707 711 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 747 750 Soyoil Solvent 708 710 Cottonseed refined oil 744 744 Cottonseed solvent oil 724 724 DHULIA Soyoil refined 758 760 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 758 759 JALNA Soyoil refined 755 760 LATUR Soyoil refined 755 758 NANDED Soyoil refined 757 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 758, Baramati - 760, Chalisgaon - 757, Pachora - 762, Parbhani - 760, Koosnoor - 758, Solapur - 760, Supa - 760, Sangli - 762. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-30,100 28,800-30,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola - 29,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,300, Nanded - 29,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000-31,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.2 degree Celsius (106.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 48 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Thundery development towards evening or night likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *