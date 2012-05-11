In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil fell sharply. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further here in absence of buyers amid short supply from local millers. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted lower on poor demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Further fall in soymeal, downward trend in soyabean oil and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pulled down prices in thin trading activity. * Nearly 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-35,500 31,500-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-35,600 31,600-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,700-36,200 35,800-36,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,100 30,500-35,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 600 31,000-35,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 31,500-35,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 745 750 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 705 710 Cottonseed refined 735 740 Cottonseed solvent 715 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 747 Soyoil Solvent 702 707 Cottonseed refined 735 740 Cottonseed solvent 715 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 741 747 Soyoil Solvent 703 708 Cottonseed refined oil 740 744 Cottonseed solvent oil 720 724 DHULIA Soyoil refined 753 755 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 755 757 JALNA Soyoil refined 752 755 LATUR Soyoil refined 752 753 NANDED Soyoil refined 754 757 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 754, Baramati - 756, Chalisgaon - 753, Pachora - 757, Parbhani - 758, Koosnoor - 755, Solapur - 758, Supa - 755, Sangli - 759. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-29,500 28,500-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola - 29,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,300, Nanded - 29,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000-31,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.9 degree Celsius (107.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius (81.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 50 per cent, lowest - 27 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed