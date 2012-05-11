In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets.
Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil fell sharply. Easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, sources said
Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut
KP oil reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect weak trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined further here in absence of buyers amid short supply from local
millers. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) quoted lower on poor demand from local traders amid high moisture content
arrival. Further fall in soymeal, downward trend in soyabean oil and easy condition
on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pulled down prices in thin trading activity.
* Nearly 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-35,500 31,500-35,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,600-35,600 31,600-35,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,700-36,200 35,800-36,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,100 30,500-35,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 600 31,000-35,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 400 31,500-35,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,700, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 745 750
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 705 710
Cottonseed refined 735 740
Cottonseed solvent 715 720
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 742 747
Soyoil Solvent 702 707
Cottonseed refined 735 740
Cottonseed solvent 715 720
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 741 747
Soyoil Solvent 703 708
Cottonseed refined oil 740 744
Cottonseed solvent oil 720 724
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 753 755
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 755 757
JALNA
Soyoil refined 752 755
LATUR
Soyoil refined 752 753
NANDED
Soyoil refined 754 757
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 754,
Baramati - 756, Chalisgaon - 753, Pachora - 757, Parbhani - 758,
Koosnoor - 755, Solapur - 758, Supa - 755, Sangli - 759.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-29,500 28,500-30,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600
Akola - 29,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 29,600,
Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,300, Nanded - 29,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000-31,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.9 degree Celsius (107.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.4 degree Celsius (81.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 50 per cent, lowest - 27 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed