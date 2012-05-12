Nagpur, May 12 Soyabean oil prices today nosedived in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offloading by stockists largely triggered by weakning American soya digam prices. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oil and increased overseas supply also affected soyabean oil prices here, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. * Nearly 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,100 32,000-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,200 32,100-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,700-36,200 35,700-36,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 32,000-35,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 31,500-35,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 31,500-35,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,700, Hingoli - 35,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,500, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 700 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 729 735 Soyoil Solvent 689 694 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 729 740 Soyoil Solvent 690 700 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 743 753 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 750 JALNA Soyoil refined 742 745 LATUR Soyoil refined 740 743 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 747 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 744, Baramati - 746, Chalisgaon - 743, Pachora - 747, Parbhani - 742, Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 740, Supa - 745, Sangli - 744. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola - 29,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,300, Nanded - 29,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000-31,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.4 degree Celsius (108.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 49 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of thundery development towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.