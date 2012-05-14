Groundnut oil prices today drifted in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on groundnut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed, rapeseed and castor oils too reported down here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower and coconut KP oil reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported sharp fall on lack of demand from local traders amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and easy trend on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also helped to pull down prices in weak trading activity. * Nearly 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-33,500 32,000-35,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-33,600 32,100-35,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,700-36,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 31,000-33,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 31,500-33,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 31,200-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 730 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 690 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,190 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,980 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 790 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,180 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 729 729 Soyoil Solvent 689 689 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 729 729 Soyoil Solvent 690 690 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 743 753 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 750 JALNA Soyoil refined 742 745 LATUR Soyoil refined 740 743 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 747 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 744, Baramati - 746, Chalisgaon - 743, Pachora - 747, Parbhani - 742, Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 740, Supa - 745, Sangli - 744. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola - 29,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,300, Nanded - 29,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000-31,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.5 degree Celsius (106.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius (81.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 57 per cent, lowest - 31 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of thundery development towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.