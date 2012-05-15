There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile
moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices
unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in American soya
digam, weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from traders amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level. About four dollar per tonne fall in American
soyameal prices also affected sentiment in poor trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported sharp fall on lack of demand from local traders amid poor quality
arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and easy trend on Madhya Pradesh
soyabean mandi also helped to pull down prices in weak trading activity.
* Nearly 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-33,100 31,000-35,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-33,200 31,100-36,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,600-35,000 35,000-35,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,300 29,500-33,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 29,000-33,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 700 30,000-32,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 730
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 690
Cottonseed refined 725 725
Cottonseed solvent 705 705
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,190 1,190
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,980 1,980
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 729 729
Soyoil Solvent 689 689
Cottonseed refined 725 725
Cottonseed solvent 705 705
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 729 729
Soyoil Solvent 690 690
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 743 743
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 745 745
JALNA
Soyoil refined 742 742
LATUR
Soyoil refined 740 740
NANDED
Soyoil refined 744 744
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 744,
Baramati - 746, Chalisgaon - 743, Pachora - 747, Parbhani - 742,
Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 740, Supa - 745, Sangli - 744.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,400, Hingoli - 28,600,
Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 29,000, Latur - 28,300, Nanded - 28,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,300-29,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.9 degree Celsius (107.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 55 per cent, lowest - 32 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 28
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.