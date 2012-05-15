There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in American soya digam, weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. About four dollar per tonne fall in American soyameal prices also affected sentiment in poor trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported sharp fall on lack of demand from local traders amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and easy trend on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also helped to pull down prices in weak trading activity. * Nearly 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-33,100 31,000-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-33,200 31,100-36,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,600-35,000 35,000-35,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,300 29,500-33,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 29,000-33,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 700 30,000-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 730 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 690 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,190 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,980 1,980 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 729 729 Soyoil Solvent 689 689 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 729 729 Soyoil Solvent 690 690 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 743 743 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 745 JALNA Soyoil refined 742 742 LATUR Soyoil refined 740 740 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 744, Baramati - 746, Chalisgaon - 743, Pachora - 747, Parbhani - 742, Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 740, Supa - 745, Sangli - 744. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,400, Hingoli - 28,600, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 29,000, Latur - 28,300, Nanded - 28,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,300-29,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.9 degree Celsius (107.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 55 per cent, lowest - 32 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.