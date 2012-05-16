Nagpur, May 16 All edible oils prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends
in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for
higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils
ease prices. Easy condition in American soya digam and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil
prices also affected prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil moved down sharply in absence of buyers and
healthy supply from producing regions. About ten dollar per tonne fall in
international edible oil prices also affected sentiment.
* Traders expect further fall in major edible oils prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,700-33,300 29,400-33,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,800-33,400 29,500-33,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,600-34,000 33,600-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,000 29,700-33,300
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 29,200-33,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 29,700-33,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor 20 2,725-2,850 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 10 3,800-4,000 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 725 730
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 685 690
Cottonseed refined 720 725
Cottonseed solvent 700 705
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,190
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,970 1,980
Sunflower oil refined 790 800
Linseed oil 770 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,160
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,320
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 724 729
Soyoil Solvent 684 689
Cottonseed refined 720 725
Cottonseed solvent 700 705
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 723 729
Soyoil Solvent 683 690
Cottonseed refined oil 725 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 705 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 737 743
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 740 745
JALNA
Soyoil refined 737 742
LATUR
Soyoil refined 735 740
NANDED
Soyoil refined 739 744
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 739,
Baramati - 741, Chalisgaon - 737, Pachora - 742, Parbhani - 737,
Koosnoor - 740, Solapur - 736, Supa - 740, Sangli - 743.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,400, Hingoli - 28,600,
Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 29,000, Latur - 28,300, Nanded - 28,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,300-29,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.7 degree Celsius (110.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 47 per cent, lowest - 29 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 28 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.