Nagpur, May 16 All edible oils prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Easy condition in American soya digam and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil moved down sharply in absence of buyers and healthy supply from producing regions. About ten dollar per tonne fall in international edible oil prices also affected sentiment. * Traders expect further fall in major edible oils prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,700-33,300 29,400-33,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,800-33,400 29,500-33,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,600-34,000 33,600-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 29,700-33,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,200-33,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 29,700-33,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor 20 2,725-2,850 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 10 3,800-4,000 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 725 730 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 685 690 Cottonseed refined 720 725 Cottonseed solvent 700 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,970 1,980 Sunflower oil refined 790 800 Linseed oil 770 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,160 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 724 729 Soyoil Solvent 684 689 Cottonseed refined 720 725 Cottonseed solvent 700 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 723 729 Soyoil Solvent 683 690 Cottonseed refined oil 725 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 737 743 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 740 745 JALNA Soyoil refined 737 742 LATUR Soyoil refined 735 740 NANDED Soyoil refined 739 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 739, Baramati - 741, Chalisgaon - 737, Pachora - 742, Parbhani - 737, Koosnoor - 740, Solapur - 736, Supa - 740, Sangli - 743. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,400, Hingoli - 28,600, Jalna - 28,800, Koosnoor - 29,000, Latur - 28,300, Nanded - 28,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,300-29,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.7 degree Celsius (110.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 47 per cent, lowest - 29 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.