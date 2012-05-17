Nagpur, May 17 Linseed oil prices suffered heavily in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as demand from millers and retailers remained subdued. Adequate stocks and weak Madhya Pradesh linseed oil prices supported the downtrend. Fall in demand also from Vansapati units and release of stock from stockists, mainly weighed on this oil prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady but no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up again on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. About four dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down again on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid higher moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. * Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,700-33,100 29,700-33,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,800-33,200 29,800-33,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,600-34,000 33,600-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 29,700-33,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,200-22,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 29,600-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 20 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 725 725 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 685 685 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,970 1,970 Sunflower oil refined 790 790 Linseed oil 750 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 724 724 Soyoil Solvent 684 684 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 723 723 Soyoil Solvent 683 683 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 737 737 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 740 740 JALNA Soyoil refined 737 737 LATUR Soyoil refined 735 735 NANDED Soyoil refined 739 739 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 739, Baramati - 741, Chalisgaon - 737, Pachora - 742, Parbhani - 737, Koosnoor - 740, Solapur - 736, Supa - 740, Sangli - 743. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,800-28,300 27,500-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800 Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,900, Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,000, Latur - 28,600, Nanded - 28,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500-30,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.2 degree Celsius (111.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 45 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.