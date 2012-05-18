Nagpur, May 18 Soyabean oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in
overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for
higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils
ease prices. Easy condition in American soya digam and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil
prices also affected prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil ruled steady but no trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting wait and watch move.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid higher
moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil and easy condition on
Madhya Pradesh soyabean market also affected sentiment in weak trading activity.
* Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-32,800 30,000-33,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-32,900 30,100-33,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,200-33,500 33,600-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,000 30,000-32,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 29,600-32,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 29,600-33,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor 10 2,725-2,850 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 10 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 725
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 685
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,970 1,970
Sunflower oil refined 790 790
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 719 724
Soyoil Solvent 679 684
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 718 723
Soyoil Solvent 678 683
Cottonseed refined oil 725 725
Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 732 737
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 735 738
JALNA
Soyoil refined 732 734
LATUR
Soyoil refined 730 731
NANDED
Soyoil refined 734 736
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734,
Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 732, Pachora - 737, Parbhani - 733,
Koosnoor - 733, Solapur - 731, Supa - 735, Sangli - 738.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,900-28,400 27,800-28,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,900
Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 29,000,
Jalna - 29,200, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 28,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500-30,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.6 degree Celsius (112.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 41 per cent, lowest - 29 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 31
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.