Nagpur, May 18 Soyabean oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Easy condition in American soya digam and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady but no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid higher moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean market also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. * Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,800 30,000-33,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-32,900 30,100-33,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,200-33,500 33,600-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 30,000-32,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 29,600-32,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 29,600-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor 10 2,725-2,850 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 10 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 725 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 685 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,970 1,970 Sunflower oil refined 790 790 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 719 724 Soyoil Solvent 679 684 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 723 Soyoil Solvent 678 683 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 732 737 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 735 738 JALNA Soyoil refined 732 734 LATUR Soyoil refined 730 731 NANDED Soyoil refined 734 736 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734, Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 732, Pachora - 737, Parbhani - 733, Koosnoor - 733, Solapur - 731, Supa - 735, Sangli - 738. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,900-28,400 27,800-28,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,900 Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 29,000, Jalna - 29,200, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 28,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500-30,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.6 degree Celsius (112.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 41 per cent, lowest - 29 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 31 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.