Nagpur, May 19 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and increased overseas supply also pulled down prices in, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and castor oils today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. * Sunflower, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady but no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move. * Traders expect further fall in major edible oils prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down again on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean market also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. * Nearly 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,100-33,100 29,500-33,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,200-33,200 29,600-33,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,200-33,500 33,200-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,200 29,100-32,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,100-32,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,500-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 15 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 721 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 681 Cottonseed refined 715 720 Cottonseed solvent 690 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,170 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,970 Sunflower oil refined 790 790 Linseed oil 730 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 719 721 Soyoil Solvent 679 681 Cottonseed refined 715 720 Cottonseed solvent 690 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 720 Soyoil Solvent 678 680 Cottonseed refined oil 720 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 732 734 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 735 736 JALNA Soyoil refined 732 734 LATUR Soyoil refined 730 732 NANDED Soyoil refined 734 735 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734, Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 732, Pachora - 737, Parbhani - 733, Koosnoor - 733, Solapur - 731, Supa - 735, Sangli - 738. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,700-28,200 27,700-28,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,900 Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 29,000, Jalna - 29,200, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 28,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.1 degree Celsius (113.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 56 per cent, lowest - 31 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thundershower toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *