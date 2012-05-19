Nagpur, May 19 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices declined at the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in
overseas markets. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level, fresh fall in Madhya
Pradesh edible oils and increased overseas supply also pulled down prices in, sources said
Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and castor oils
today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing
regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment.
* Sunflower, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady but no trader was in mood for any
commitment, adopting wait and watch move.
* Traders expect further fall in major edible oils prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) moved down again on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good
supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and
easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean market also affected sentiment in weak
trading activity.
* Nearly 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,100-33,100 29,500-33,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,200-33,200 29,600-33,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,200-33,500 33,200-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,200 29,100-32,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 29,100-32,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 29,500-32,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 15 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 721
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 681
Cottonseed refined 715 720
Cottonseed solvent 690 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,170 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,970
Sunflower oil refined 790 790
Linseed oil 730 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,130
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 719 721
Soyoil Solvent 679 681
Cottonseed refined 715 720
Cottonseed solvent 690 700
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 718 720
Soyoil Solvent 678 680
Cottonseed refined oil 720 725
Cottonseed solvent oil 700 705
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 732 734
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 735 736
JALNA
Soyoil refined 732 734
LATUR
Soyoil refined 730 732
NANDED
Soyoil refined 734 735
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734,
Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 732, Pachora - 737, Parbhani - 733,
Koosnoor - 733, Solapur - 731, Supa - 735, Sangli - 738.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,700-28,200 27,700-28,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,900
Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 29,000,
Jalna - 29,200, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 28,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.1 degree Celsius (113.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 56 per cent, lowest - 31 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thundershower toward evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *