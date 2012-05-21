Nagpur, May 21 Groundnut oil today drifted in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on groundnut oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and increased supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also pulled down prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Sunflower refined and linseed oils too showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh sunflower oil also affected sentiment. * Soyabean, cottonseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady but no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices. * Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-33,500 29,100-33,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-33,600 29,200-33,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,400-33,700 33,200-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 30,500-33,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,500-32,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,900-33,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 33,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 20 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 680 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,960 Sunflower oil refined 750 770 Linseed oil 710 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 719 719 Soyoil Solvent 679 679 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined oil 720 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 732 732 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 735 735 JALNA Soyoil refined 732 732 LATUR Soyoil refined 730 730 NANDED Soyoil refined 734 734 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734, Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 732, Pachora - 737, Parbhani - 733, Koosnoor - 733, Solapur - 731, Supa - 735, Sangli - 738. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,700-28,200 27,700-28,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,900 Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 29,000, Jalna - 29,200, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 28,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,500-29,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.9 degree Celsius (111.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 46 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *